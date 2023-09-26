Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. Perion Network has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after acquiring an additional 133,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.