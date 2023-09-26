Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.86.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

