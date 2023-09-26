Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 891,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769,617 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.