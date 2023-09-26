Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

