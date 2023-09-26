Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

