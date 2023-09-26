Power Co. of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

POW opened at C$36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 42.07 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2808989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.