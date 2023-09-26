Power Co. of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %
POW opened at C$36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 42.07 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2808989 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.