Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 906,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.