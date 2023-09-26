Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $733.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

