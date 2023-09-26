Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $263.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $260.89 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

