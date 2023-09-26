Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

