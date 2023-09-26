Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,020,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

