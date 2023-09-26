Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

CPE opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

