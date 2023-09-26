Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in RLI by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 141,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

