R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $15.80 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

In other R1 RCM news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.