RB Global (NYSE:RBA) vs. Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

RB Global has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $1.73 billion 6.65 $319.66 million $0.92 68.85 Nogin $94.47 million 0.07 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares RB Global and Nogin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RB Global and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67

RB Global currently has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Nogin has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.49%. Given Nogin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than RB Global.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 5.94% 4.77% 2.00% Nogin -68.35% N/A -68.42%

Summary

RB Global beats Nogin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Nogin

(Get Free Report)

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

