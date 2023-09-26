Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

