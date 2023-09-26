Refined Wealth Management Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Refined Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 6.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.61.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

