Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

