Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.17 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

