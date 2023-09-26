Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

