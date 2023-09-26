Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at $601,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 16,466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $804,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

