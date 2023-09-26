Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $260,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.84 and a 200 day moving average of $350.65.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

