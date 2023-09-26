Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

