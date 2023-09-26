Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRT opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.