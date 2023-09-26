Reviewing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -226.24% -29.76% -25.92% Ontrak N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 1.18 -$270.43 million ($2.22) -0.52 Ontrak $10.84 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Well and Ontrak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ontrak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Well and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 231.68%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Ontrak.

Summary

American Well beats Ontrak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

