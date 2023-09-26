Reviewing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 4.56 -$47.08 million ($1.70) -4.72 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.45 -$23.18 million ($0.47) -6.70

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -77.25% -133.74% -38.30% Apyx Medical -34.34% -49.64% -33.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NeuroPace and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeuroPace and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

