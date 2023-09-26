Reviewing InnovAge (INNV) & The Competition

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InnovAge to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$40.67 million -21.06 InnovAge Competitors $1.55 billion -$99.36 million 14.06

InnovAge’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 10 154 310 0 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 94.91%. Given InnovAge’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Volatility and Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge peers beat InnovAge on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

