Reviewing Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Oceaneering International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.87 $1.70 million $0.34 30.62 Oceaneering International $2.07 billion 1.25 $25.94 million $0.64 40.06

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Oceaneering International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Aris Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oceaneering International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.93% 5.31% 2.69% Oceaneering International 2.89% 10.40% 2.65%

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company's Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.