Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 12th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.82 million, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of C$262.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.459043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

