Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 152.20 ($1.86).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 156 ($1.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

LON RR opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.12. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($14,775.67). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,045.05 ($14,708.82). Also, insider Helen McCabe purchased 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($14,775.67). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,724 shares of company stock worth $3,586,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.