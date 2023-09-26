Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $6.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,891 shares of company stock worth $415,951. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

