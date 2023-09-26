Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Safran alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAFRY

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Safran has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

(Get Free Report

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.