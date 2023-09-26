Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

