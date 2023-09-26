Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.65.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

