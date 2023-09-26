Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.49 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 96.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $1,489,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVDA opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

