Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $412.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

