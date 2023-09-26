Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.70.

Itron stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

