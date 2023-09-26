Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.