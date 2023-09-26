Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

SES stock opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.