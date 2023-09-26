Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 1.14 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

