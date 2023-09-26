Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.58).

Several research firms recently commented on SRP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRP

Serco Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

LON SRP opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.