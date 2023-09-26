Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.58).
Several research firms recently commented on SRP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
