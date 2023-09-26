Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $65.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of SHOP opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

