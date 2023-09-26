Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $165.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 991,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 151,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

