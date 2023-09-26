Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Financial Survey

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boston Properties and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 12 4 0 2.18 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $70.65, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Sino Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 20.77% 7.98% 2.72% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Boston Properties and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Boston Properties pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Sino Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.11 billion 3.01 $848.95 million $4.23 14.10 Sino Land $1.99 billion 4.53 $734.70 million N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Land.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Sino Land on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 54.1 million square feet and 191 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

