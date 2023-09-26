Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $51.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.