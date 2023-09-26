Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

