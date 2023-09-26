SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.