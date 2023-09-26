SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $131.87 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.