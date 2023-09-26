Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Head to Head Contrast

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health -27.48% 48.61% 6.80% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $976.17 million 4.46 -$233.57 million ($0.96) -16.03 BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 59.54 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Risk and Volatility

Sotera Health has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, meaning that its stock price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 3 4 0 2.57 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Sotera Health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services. The company serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

