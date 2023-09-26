SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.